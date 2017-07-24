Man arrested in rape of elderly SeaTac woman

King County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KING)

University of Washington police officers arrested a man Saturday night suspected of strangling and sexually assaulting an elderly woman at an assisted living facility in SeaTac last Thursday.



The man caused a disturbance on a light rail platform at the UW station Saturday night, and when UW officers made contact, they realized he was related to the SeaTac assault case.



The 41-year-old man faces charges of first degree rape, second degree assault and first degree burglary.



Court documents said the suspect broke through the woman's window at the Falcon Ridge assisted living facility in the 21200 block of International Boulevard, raping her on the floor while he "strangled her and repeatedly hit her in the face and head."



The woman, a 71-year-old originally reported as 83 years old by King County Sheriff's Office, sustained facial injuries and two brain bleeds.



The suspect stole the woman's cell phone and iPad mini while inside the apartment.



She waited several minutes before screaming for help out of fear. The staff at the assisted living facility responded and called 911.



Detectives found the suspect's fingerprints on the window screen and the woman was able to identify the man through a photographic montage at the hospital, the sheriff's office said. A Facebook post by the suspect helped the woman confirm it was him.



A judge set the man's bail at $750,000. He's due in court again on Wednesday.

