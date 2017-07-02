Man arrested in Queen Anne homicide

Seattle police have now arrested a man for the death of a woman in Queen Anne.
It happened just after midnight Sunday. Officers were called to West McGraw Place and 2nd Avenue West for a report of a man who had just shot a woman in a car. When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
Fire department medics took the woman to Harborview Medical Center where she later died. Officers found the 31-year-old suspect nearby. He has now been booked in the King County jail.
