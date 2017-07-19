Man arrested in fatal south Seattle shooting near play area

handcuffs_arrest (Photo: KING)

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man near Rainier Playfield in south Seattle.



The Seattle Times reports police arrested a man in Puyallup Monday night without incident. He was jailed on investigation of murder.



The Seattle Police Department says Shamar Curry was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the torso on July 9. He was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.



Children were playing nearby when the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of South Oregon Street. A second man was also struck by gunfire.



Curry was the first of two men shot to death in that area within one week. A second man, who has not been identified, was killed by someone firing from a car on Friday.

