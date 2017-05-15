Man arrested for shooting dog with arrow in Aberdeen

(Photo: Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office, KING)

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Aberdeen Monday for shooting a dog with an arrow over the weekend.

The dog returned to its home off of State Route 105 in a rural area of Aberdeen Sunday with an arrow that had gone through both sides of its torso, according to Grays Harbor County Undersheriff David Pimentel.

The dog’s family took it to an animal hospital where veterinarians removed the arrow and treated its wounds. The dog appears to be doing well, according to Pimentel.

Family members told deputies that the dog might have been shot at Grays Harbor Bowman's Club.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage that showed the man shoot the dog. The man, who was a member of the club, was the only person at the club when the shooting occurred Sunday.

The man was booked for first-degree animal cruelty. The case has been forwarded to the Grays Harbor Prosecutor for possible charges.

