Man arrested for DUI, had 54 times legal limit of marijuana

A 53-year-old Lynnwood man arrested for DUI had more than 54 times the legal limit of THC in his blood system. THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active ingredient in marijuana.

He was arrested on May 20 near the King County and Snohomish County line on 176th Street and I-5, however, test results just came back.

The driver is also believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run before being stopped, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman. Witnesses called the police to report the hit-and-run and followed the driver until WSP arrived.

Troopers arrested the man and obtained a warrant to conduct a blood test.

When the test results came back, it showed the driver had THC levels reaching 270 nanograms.

The legal limit is five nanograms.

In 2015, Washington drivers who used marijuana made up for 91 of the 499 fatal crashes, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

© 2017 KING-TV