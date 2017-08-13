KING
Man arrested after deadly Seattle shooting

Rebecca Perry, KING 9:45 AM. PDT August 13, 2017

Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance in South Seattle, late Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Dearborn Street after people in the area heard gunshots. They found a man shot in the 700 block of South Charles Street.

Medics took the man to Harborview, where he later died.

Police searched the area and arrested a man. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide.

