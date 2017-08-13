Man arrested after deadly Seattle shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance in South Seattle, late Saturday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Dearborn Street after people in the area heard gunshots. They found a man shot in the 700 block of South Charles Street.
Medics took the man to Harborview, where he later died.
Police searched the area and arrested a man. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs