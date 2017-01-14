Man arressted for arson at Islamic Center of the Eastside

Image: Bellevue Fire

BELLEVUE -- Police arrested a man on suspicion of arson early Saturday morning after a fire at the Islamic Center of the Eastside.

The fire was reported around 2:44 a.m at 14700 Main Street in Bellevue.

When police arrived they found a 37-year-old man on the north side of the building. He was arrested and investigators believe he is the sole suspect.

The fire caused substantial damage to the building. No one was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

