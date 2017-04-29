Man accusing Murray of sex abuse: 'More to be revealed'

Delvonn Heckard, the Kent man suing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over allegations of sexual abuse, says he believes more victims will come forward.

The Kent man suing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over allegations of sexual abuse says he believes more victims will come forward.



"I know there will be more to be revealed. More people will start coming forward. The more (Murray) denies these allegations, the worse it's going to get for him," said Delvonn Heckard.



His comments were made in a short video released to KING 5 by Heckard’s attorney. The video was first posted online by The Seattle Times.



In a civil lawsuit filed early this month, Heckard, 46, claims Murray sexually abused him in the 1980s when Heckard was still a teenager.



In the short video released by Heckard's lawyers, Heckard says he's gotten messages of support from people across the U.S.



"Sometimes, people make mistakes and this is a mistake that he made, and he'd be better off just admitting his wrongs and moving forward from there,” Heckard says in the video.



According to his lawsuit and interviews with the media, Heckard says he met Murray on a King County Metro bus. Heckard, who was 15 at the time, said the then-32-year-old Murray propositioned Heckard to visit his Capitol Hill apartment for sex. The encounters continued for “an extended period,” according to court documents.



Murray denies the allegations or knowing Heckard.



"It angers me," Heckard says in the video released Saturday, "but it makes me want to make sure that the truth has gotten out. Because if he's sitting up, denying, acting like he doesn't know who I am when he knows good and well who I am."



Murray has said he believes the allegations are politically motivated and that the timing of the lawsuit is “peculiar” given that it comes just weeks before the filing deadline for the 2017 mayoral race.



In the video, Heckard explains why he's coming out now.



"In hopes to heal and for other people (sic) who went through what I'm going through, to come forward, whether it would be the mayor or whoever it may be," said Heckard.



Representatives for Mayor Murray’s office and legal team did not respond Saturday to requests for comment on the video.

Transcription of Delvonn Heckard's comments in video:

On the public's reaction

I'm doing pretty well, as far as mental state of mind. Mostly, I've gotten a lot of support from a lot of people. People that know me know that I am not that type of person to come out with these kinds of allegations against anybody. Most people that know me, even people from across the United States, I've gotten texts and messages from people saying we support you and we believe you. And that kind of makes me feel good.

I know there will be more to be revealed. More people will start coming forward. The more he denies these allegations, the worse it's going to get for him. Sometime, people make mistakes and this is a mistake that he made and he'd be better off just admitting his wrongs and moving forward from there.

On Murray denying allegations and knowing him

It angers me, but it makes me want to make sure that the truth has gotten out. Because if he's sitting up, denying, acting like he doesn't know who I am when he knows good and well who I am. I'm 46 years old. I've done a lot of things in my past, but to do someone some dirt, as of this ... his career is probably going to be over. You know, he's going to go through some things.

I'm just not that type of person to sit and blame someone for something like this, especially something like this extreme. It's not in my heart to be that type of person. Most people that know me knows I am telling the truth. It's really not that important if someone believes or who don't believe me, just long that the truth is out there and it will be.

On why he's speaking out now

In hopes to heal and for other people that has went through what I'm going through to come forward, whether it would be the mayor or whoever it may be. And that's where I'm at with that.



© 2017 KING-TV