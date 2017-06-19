Make-A-Wish surprises Maple Valley boy with puppy

Make-A-Wish volunteer Traci Bozlinski presents Hunter Coffam with a puppy. (Photo: KING)

A Maple Valley boy had a magical surprise Monday when Make-A-Wish gifted his family with a puppy.

Hunter Coffam, 2, has wanted a “Snoopy” puppy since before he was diagnosed with cancer, and now his dream has become a reality.

“This is exactly what Hunter needs rights now – something to keep him upbeat on harder days,” said Hunter’s mother, Laura Coffam.

Hunter had been cancer-free for nine months, but several weeks ago, the brain cancer returned. He’s getting chemotherapy treatments at Seattle Children’s, and now that his treatment is less intense, his parents thought it would be a good time to add a furry member to the family.

“He’s a tough little guy,” said Hunter’s grandfather, Dan Hucke. “He’s fighting machine.”

Volunteers with Make-A-Wish flew Scout from Phoenix to Seattle. Hunter and Scout even had the support of flight staff – volunteers collected about 100 drawings and messages of encouragement that passengers had written to Hunter.

Volunteers presented Hunter and his older brother Chase with the puppy at his grandparents’ house in Black Diamond. The brothers laughed and romped around the yard with their new best friend – a joy Laura hasn’t seen in a long time.

“There’s good days and bad days,” said Laura. “Today was a spectacular day, because this is his whole happiness right now, and that’s all that matters today.”

