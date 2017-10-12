Sign up for Make A Difference Day: October 28th

(Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey)

Volunteers across the country will unite for Make A Difference Day on October 28th - including right here in the Northwest. This annual event is one of the largest single days of service nationwide.

It's easy to sign up and get involved. Visit www.makeadifferenceday.com to find a project near you.

One day can make a difference and one person can make difference. Thank you for giving back to our community.

