Major collision on Holgate St. in Seattle

KING 9:09 PM. PST February 21, 2017

SEATTLE - A major collision involving  a car and a train closed roads in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officials responded to an incident on South Holgate Street at 6th Avenue South near the train tracks about 8:30 p.m.

Expect road closures for east/west streets, and take alternate routes.

