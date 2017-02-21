Major collision on Holgate St. in Seattle

Officials responded to a major collision in Seattle's SODO neighborhood Tuesday night. (Photo: Sundell, Allison, KING)

SEATTLE - A major collision involving a car and a train closed roads in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officials responded to an incident on South Holgate Street at 6th Avenue South near the train tracks about 8:30 p.m.

Expect road closures for east/west streets, and take alternate routes.

Collision involving a vehicle and a train near 6th and Holgate in Seattle. Working to get more info pic.twitter.com/ngBbcB8RGB — Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) February 22, 2017

