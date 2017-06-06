Maddie the bulldog fights terminal illness

SPOKANE, Wash. – Maddie the bulldog will be leaving the Spokane community in a few weeks according to her owner.

Maddie’s owner posted on her Facebook page Tuesday night explaining her situation.

“Dear friends – my human is finally able to let me tell all of you, I have Osteosarcoma. A fast growing bone cancer found primarily in large dogs,” wrote the owner.

Maddie’s owner said she was going to participate in a clinical trial focusing on Osteosarcoma but the amount of pain associated with all the procedures was not worth it to them. The owners recalled events Maddie participated in past years, such as Relay-For-Life and Canines vs Cancer.

Maddie’s owner also pointed out the silver lining, “The treatment and cure isn’t ready for me yet. I will be greeting my friends over the rainbow-bridge in several weeks and someday unite with my humans again.”

Her owner asked anyone who has memories, stories and photos with Maddie to share them to her Facebook page. The owner said they planned to make a book out of the stories and donate all the proceeds to “the study of making canine carts for bulldogs that lose their front legs.”

Maddie the bulldog is best known for her five year appearance at Gonzaga University. Her owner said the university used Maddie in commercials, videos, brochures, events, and the 125th Anniversary book.

