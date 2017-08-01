Macklemore survives head-on crash on Whidbey Island

Seattle rapper Macklemore escaped injury Friday when his car was hit head-on in Langley on Whidbey Island.



TMZ first reported that an oncoming driver in a pick-up truck struck Macklemore's Mercedes on Friday around 11 p.m. The Langley Police Department confirmed the incident to KING 5 on Tuesday.



He was able to walk away from the crash unhurt, according to the Whidbey New-Times. The truck driver was not wearing a seat belt and hit the windshield, suffering head wounds.



Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, rose to fame in 2013 when his hit with Ryan Lewis "Thrift Shop" reached number one on Billboard's Hot 100 list. He went on to earn four Grammy awards in 2014.



A spokesman for the Langley Police Department wouldn’t release additional details about the crash.

