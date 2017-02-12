Lynnwood's Lake Serene drain blocked, water levels rising

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Snohomish County said Sunday it had designed a "possible solution" to ongoing flooding issues around Lake Serene, hopefully putting an end to years of frustration for homeowners.

Will Hall, Director of Surface Water Management, said he planned to discuss a public-private partnership Monday to begin the process of creating a plan to replace a failed outflow pipe that was preventing the lake from draining water.

"Because the solution is public and private benefit, we would ask homeowners to share the cost," said Hall, "If that works, work could begin immediately."

The problem has existed for years, but the drain pipe is on private property, said Hall. A county fix could cost up to $800,000, most of which would be paid by the government. Homeowners would pay less than half, said Hall.

Homeowners have battled the rising water for the last few months after recent rain and snow. The water level is one-and-a-half inches below Lake Serene's record high.

"We kept thinking okay, it's going to go down," said Debbie Bly-Olsen, who lives on the lake, "No, it's going back up."

Bly-Olsen's home is now surrounded by sandbags, piled behind an existing wall installed by a previous homeowner after the last lake flood.

"We've become one with the lake," she added.

"This is a very serious problem," said Hall, "I want to fix it as soon as I can."

