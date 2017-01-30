Officer-involved shooting in Lynnwood shuts down part of SR 99

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Lynnwood, Wash, Jan. 30, 2017.

Police in Lynnwood say a shooting involving an officer happened Monday morning in the 19200 block of State Route 99 just before 10 a.m.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions between 188th Street SW and 196th Street SW.

Witness shared footage with us of Lynwood shooting, officers say "drop the knife" repeatedly & several shots in slow succession — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) January 30, 2017

More details as we get them.

Copyright 2016 KING