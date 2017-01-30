KING
Officer-involved shooting in Lynnwood shuts down part of SR 99

Police in Lynnwood say a shooting involving an officer happened Monday morning in the 19200 block of State Route 99 just before 10 a.m.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions between 188th Street SW and 196th Street SW.

More details as we get them.

