Lynnwood fire victims receive unexpected help

The Dockter family. (Photo: KING)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Abigail Dockter's view drastically changed the night of January 25, when she could see flames shooting into the sky.

The building under construction next door to her apartment in the 19800 block of Scriber Lake Road was burning.

"I ran downstairs, banging on doors, ringing doorbells. I got my kids out, got my animals out," said Dockter.

Smoke damage destroyed clothes and furniture. It's why Dockter and her husband Philip, along with their four kids, cannot move back into the apartment.

"We work as a team, as a family," said Dockter.

What Dockter was not counting on was help from a county away, in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. At Hilltop Community Children's Center, a photo of the Lynnwood family is the first thing you see as you walk through the front door.

"We heard about it, and the kids have this sense of justice and they brought that into play. They were able to relate about this feeling of not being able to go to school because you don't have a coat or you don't have shoes," said Sarah Bien, an educator at Hilltop Community Children's Center.

The kids are conducting a clothing drive and a bake sale at Hilltop next week. The family will be presented with the donations next weekend, according to Bien.

When Dockter heard about the generosity, she said, "angels are out there."

