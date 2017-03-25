Lynden to pay firefighter $250k to settle discrimination lawsuit

Appeals court makes ruling. (Photo: File/The Clarion-Ledger)

The City of Lynden has agreed to pay a $250,000 settlement following a race discrimination lawsuit brought by a former firefighter.



The Bellingham Herald reports in a story on Saturday that the Lynden City Council approved the settlement Monday.



Damon Winters filed the federal lawsuit in April against the city and Assistant Chief Robert Spinner.



Winters, born in Egypt, started as a volunteer firefighter in August 2013 and became a part-time firefighter in April 2014 after two full-time spots went to white firefighters.



Court records say Winters was denied a full-time position in 2015 due to his lack of U.S. citizenship, which he attained in March 2016.



But his part-time position was eliminated at the end of December 2015.

