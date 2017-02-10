Lunar eclipse, comet visible this weekend

Image from the supermoon lunar eclipse, Everett, Washington, Sept. 27, 2015. (Photo: Cheri Jensen)

SEATTLE – We have several happenings in the night sky the next few nights.

First off, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is happening Friday evening. It's different from a partial or total lunar eclipse in that the moon will only be covered by part of Earth's shadow.

This eclipse lasts for over four hours, with the peak around 4:43 p.m. However, we won't see it until the moon rises in the eastern sky at 5:27 p.m.

What should you look for? The moon will appear darker than usual. This is the only day to view the eclipse in the near future. The next eclipse we see won't be until the spectacular solar eclipse this upcoming August.

With a mostly cloudy sky in the forecast, our chances of even seeing this lunar eclipse are small, but not necessarily zero. Just like Thursday evening, expect partial breaks in the clouds that should at least give us a glimpse.

Just after midnight over the next few days, look to the east, and you just might spot a passing comet. This is Comet 45P, also known as Comet Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova. It will appear as a faint greenish hue. You'll have a better opportunity to see it with binoculars or a small telescope.

This comet will make its closest approach to Earth this weekend at a distance of 7.4 million miles and will continue to be visible the rest of February. A relatively new comet, this one will make a reappearance in 2022.

You also may have noticed a bright object hanging in the western evening sky. This is the planet Venus, and it continues to shine brightly just after sunset. Near Venus, look for a reddish colored "star.” This is the planet Mars. Both will stay in the western evening sky for the next few weeks.

