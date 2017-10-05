KING
Lummi Nation member who was shot in Vegas is recovering

KING 4:26 PM. PDT October 05, 2017

A member of the Lummi Nation who was injured in the Las Vegas shooting is making daily progress and breathing on her own.

Melinda Brockie, who was shot in the face, is walking once a day with physical therapists and can communicate with notes using her iPhone, according to her husband Travis.

Brockie and her husband traveled to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival to celebrate another couple's wedding anniversary.

Brockie is the mother to two boys, a five-year-old and a six-year-old. Her husband shared photos of her recovery from the hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

