Lummi Nation member shot at Las Vegas festival, expected to survive

A Lummi Nation tribal member was injured during a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday evening that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

According to family, Melinda Brockie attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with her husband, Travis.

She was shot in the face and underwent surgery. She’s currently recovering in ICU and is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Brockie family.

“We are very thankful for all of the love, support, and prayers being shared with the family as we try to understand how something this horrible could happen to such a beautiful soul. We are raising funds for her two sons and members of her immediate family that are traveling to Nevada to stand by her side as she recovers,“ a statement on the GoFundMe said.

As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, the account had reached $2,800 of its $10,000 goal.

Travis is a member of the Lummi Indian Business Council.

