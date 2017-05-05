Lucky homeowner recounts how giant tree narrowly missed house

Two massive Douglas firs dropped right next to Jeannie Harmon's home during Thursday's storm. (Photo: KING)

It's going to be a long weekend for some homeowners and power crews in the south sound. Thursday's windstorm did a lot of damage to power lines and trees and damaged a few homes.

In Olympia, the rural streets are dark in many spots. Jeannie Harmon has lived on her riverside property for 25 years and has been through a windstorm or two, but says this was like nothing she'd ever seen.

"We had a fire going, we had fed the dogs. It was just about this kind of calm," she said. "All of a sudden you couldn't see anything. it was nothing but branches coming down on this roof and flying everywhere."

Two massive Douglas firs dropped right next to her home. The wind was so loud, they couldn't even hear them fall. The trees knocked out some fruit trees and a giant rhododendron, but missed their propane tanks and well pump, barely. The top of another tree snapped clean off.

Harmon couldn't believe the power of the winds.

"That was kind of our first thing, that this must be what a tornado is like," she said.

The winds pushed another huge fir, about 175 feet tall, right up against their shop. The fir ended up leaning toward their house and tangled in another tree.

To the south in Tenino, other homeowners weren't so lucky. A massive tree split their home in two while they were inside with their children. All of them were shaken, but okay. They checked into a hotel Friday night and didn't know whether their home was a total loss yet.

A bit farther north in Lacey, there's lots more damage. There was another tree right next to a home, and the aerial view of a nursery shows plants and shrubs blown everywhere.

Puget Sound Energy says crews are working around the clock to restore power, but in rural areas, each repaired pole might only turn the lights back on for a handful of customers at a time.

Back at Harmon's home, they eventually called in a professional crew to bring down that huge fir before it hit their home.

"We knew it wasn't safe to stay here because we didn't know if another wind was going to come up of the probability of it coming down onto the house was so high," said Harmon.

David Drewry of Double D Tree Service said in 25 years, he's never done a job like this one. Three other crews turned it down. He and his team used a bucket truck to attach a massive cable more than halfway up the tree, then hooked it to a bulldozer to pull it off the shop.

With a few expertly made cuts, they felled the tree the opposite direction away from Harmon's home, which ended in a series of cracks and a loud thud.

While Harmon can now rest easy in her own home, she knows others weren't so lucky.

