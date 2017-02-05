Lowland snow expected to hit Puget Sound region

Snow at Lake Tapps in Graham, Washington (Photo: Lake Tapps Christian Church)

Get ready for more wintry weather! A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the central Puget Sound region Sunday night into Monday, and lowland areas are likely going to see significant accumulation.

Higher hillsides in the South Sound woke up to light snow accumulations early Sunday morning. As Sunday progresses, the main band of precipitation moves north and rain will turn to snow for most of the lowlands late Sunday afternoon or evening, with temperatures hovering around freezing overnight Sunday, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery.

* Snow accumulations: 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible for elevations below 300 feet by Monday morning. Elevations above 400 feet are likely to see more, potentially up to a half foot of snow.

* Areas affected will include Seattle, Everett, Tacoma, Bremerton and most lowland locations.

* Timing: Rain transitions to snow late Sunday afternoon or evening in the lowlands.

* Surface temperatures should hang near the freezing mark overnight, and warm into the mid to upper 30s by Monday afternoon. This should prevent icing, but accumulating snow is still likely.

* Pass conditions: Make sure you check pass conditions before venturing into the mountains. Eastbound I-90 was closed early Sunday morning due to multiple spin-outs. An additional 6-10 inches of new snow is expected in the passes today.

* Monday morning: Commuters can expect to encounter snowy conditions during their, with slushy roads the main concern. The snow will taper Monday afternoon

* A few rain/snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but it should be mostly over before Monday evening’s commute.

