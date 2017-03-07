LoganStrong: 15-year-old dies after long battle with cancer

The Puyallup community is remembering a brave 15-year-old whose fierce fight with cancer inspired his family, his friends, classmates, and even strangers.

Logan Lewis passed away Tuesday morning, after nearly a decade battling Neuroblastoma. It's a rare and aggressive form of cancer that is often found in young kids.

His family documented Logan's journey online. The journey began in June of 2007, when doctors found a softball-sized tumor in his stomach. Logan was just five-years-old at the time.

He's been inspiring his community ever since.

KING 5 first met Logan back in 2010, shortly after he beat cancer for the first time. He was in remission for six years before the cancer returned in July of 2015.

"He was amazing, he just always had a smile on his face, even though it was very rough for him and the whole family," said his cousin, Nathan Lewis. "He just remained so positive. And I think that's why the whole community has been behind him on this."

The family posted a short message on Tuesday, announcing Logan's death. His father titled the post 'Angel Wings', and included a photo of Logan, his dates of birth and death, and a simple message: 'We all are forever #LOGANSTRONG.'

Hundreds of people have tweeted out memories and condolences using the #LOGANSTRONG.

The words #LOGANSTRONG are also written on a chain-link fence outside Logan's school, Kalles Junior High. Classmates have been leaving flowers and balloons there, since they learned of his death.

"I would say that he is my hero," said Nathan Lewis. "But I think almost anyone in this community could say that."

