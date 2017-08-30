Locals prepare soup, blankets for Harvey victims

As storm waters begin to recede, help for Harvey victims grows. This includes an outpouring of support from people in Western Washington.

One group, The Soup Ladies is heading to Dallas and then driving to Houston on Saturday to feed first responders.

“I look in their eyes and I just love them so much. They really do put their lives on the line for us and they’re my heroes,” said Ginger “Mama” Passarelli. “We might spend an hour or two just talking to them and just listening to their stories. Sometimes they just need to talk.”

The Soup Ladies are no strangers to large scale tragedy: they were also invited to Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina to provide hot meals.

“Whether you know the firefighters or police officers, the volunteers, what they do is they hug you. Sometimes you just need to hold on tight because it’s really hard for them and for us,” said soup lady Becky Olness.

They plan on making a tomato-based soup with Italian sausage and cheese ravioli.

Help the victims of Harvey: Donate to Northwest Response

Another group is attempting to bring donated blankets and water to victims.

Sumner High School sophomore Brian Falk is helping with Operation: Blanket Texas.

“You can see water dripping off their clothes. I just think that providing them with blankets can provide them with the warmth they need,” Falk said.

He is asking fans heading to a Sumner football game against Bonney Lake High School on Friday to bring blankets and bottled water for victims.

His family has connects to bring a truck into the Houston area, but one snafu: they do not have the truck.

