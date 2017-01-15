Local women prepare for Washington D.C. march

(Photo: Cassam, Peter)

As Trump prepares to take the oath of office later this week, thousands of women from around the country are preparing to head to Washington, D.C. for a massive demonstration. The Women's March on Washington is set to take place the day after inauguration ceremonies.

Organizers say they want to event to be a unified push for equal treatment of women. Among the thousands expected to attend, several women from western Washington are preparing to make the journey.

Kari Mar and her stepdaughter Evyn say there was never much doubt about making the trip. Evyn turned 18 after the election and couldn’t vote but Mar says there are still many things she can do.

“Democracy doesn't end a voting” she explained. “Democracy is really messy and peaceable assembly is a big part of it.”

Evyn started a feminist club at her school and has been involved in several social justice causes. She hopes attending the march will send a message to Trump supporters “love is better than hate is something that is really important to us.”

Mar says she is very proud of her stepdaughter and hopes the event will highlight the need for equality and respect for women. “I think mothers have that responsibility, for their daughters, to stand up for that; but we have that responsibility as women to stand up for ourselves too and I think that's what this does to some degree."

The pair also helped make signs for those attending the Women’s March in Seattle and put the final touches on a banner they will take to D.C. Friday. It's a quick trip to D-C for the march but they expect this cause will need their support for some time to come.

