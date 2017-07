Local trans vet reacts to Trump's ban on transgender troops in military

Seranine Elliot formerly served in the Army as a food service specialist. Now she is speaking up for transgender rights. Photos courtesy of Seranin Elliot.

A transgender veteran is speaking up after President Trump tweeted that the U.S. military will not allow transgender recruits, reversing a policy under the Obama administration.



Seranine Elliot formerly served in the Army as a food service specialist. Now she is speaking up for transgender rights.

"Sounds like a great way to distract America from their attempts to kill healthcare for millions by cashing in on people's inherent fear of unfamiliar people," Elliot said. "A+ presidenting, 10/10."

In a series of morning tweets, Trump said that, after consulting "with my generals and military experts," the U.S. government "will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The U.S. military, he said, "must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

It’s unclear how the announcement will affect the estimated 6,000 transgender troops now serving. Under the policy announced in July 2016, those troops were allowed to serve openly. Before that, the military discharged them for medical reasons.

It's also unclear whether a series of tweets constitute a presidential directive, and whether Trump must sign documents to make the new policy effective.

Under Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the Pentagon delayed implementation of a key portion of the Obama administration's plan: requiring the services to being accepting and recruiting new officers and enlisted troops. The Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps requested more time to implement the policy, saying they needed time to study the effects of accepting transgender troops.

However, the Pentagon commissioned a report last year by the non-partisan RAND Corp. on transgender troops. Their research found that treating transgender troops would cost as much as $8 million per year and have a negligible effect on the military’s readiness to fight.

Last month, the Army begun compulsory transgender sensitivity training for soldiers and civilian employees.

Some members of Congress have also tried to limit spending on transgender troops in this year’s legislation authorizing military spending.

On Tuesday, in a statement to USA TODAY, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen urged the acceptance of transgender troops by the military, saying that previous policies that prevented gay and lesbian troops from serving damaged the military.

