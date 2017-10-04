Tacoma surgeon helped move victims during Las Vegas shooting

Dr. Sebesta (r), brought friend, Stephen Williams (l) to press conference. Both men helped victims. Dr.: This story isn't about one guy.

When the shooting started in Las Vegas, Dr. James Sebesta, a Tacoma-based surgeon who has attended the Las Vegas Country Music Festival for the last three years, stayed behind, running from person-to-person doing all he could.

“I’ve been in a lot of bad places in my career. In the Army, we were ready for it and there was reason for it. But this was the most devastating thing I had ever seen. It took me a while after the shots were fired to believe this was real,” said Sebesta.

The former military surgeon, with a stint in Baghdad during the first Iraq War, says a lack of medical supplies prevented him from fully utilizing his medical experience. Instead Sebesta, along with friend Stephen Williams, ferried victims from the outdoor area to an enclosed space, where they believed the ambulances would congregate.

“We were going and then going back and getting other people. It was all a blur. We didn’t have anything. We just knew we needed to get people to a place where there are medical supplies,” said Sebesta.

Sebesta is quick to point that he was only one among many people, some with medical experience, that stayed, despite the on-going shooting, to help victims.

“This story isn’t about one person,” said Sebesta.

© 2017 KING-TV