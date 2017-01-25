Local reaction to President Trump's immigration orders

BURIEN, Wash. - As President Donald Trump keeps campaign promises to crackdown on illegal immigrants and increase border security, some residents in Burien are reacting to Wednesday's executive orders.

Immigration Attorney Sandy Restrepo says in recent weeks the number of calls to her office has doubled, and she is hearing from people who are afraid they will be deported.

"Basically, a national attack on immigrants is what I feel he announced today," said Restrepo about the immigration orders.

Burien resident Hugo Garcia says he has noticed more negativity. Just this week, someone spray-painted what he describes as a racist slur on an RV. He took photos of the vandalism that happened just blocks away from his house.

At Midway Elementary, signs of support now greet students daily. The teachers' union decided to post the messages to let students know that they may come from different backgrounds, but they are all welcome at the school.

"We felt that just with current events and the political climate, that we wanted to make sure that our students know that they belong," said teacher Christa Weddle.

In a letter sent home to parents, the Superintendent of Highline Public Schools wrote, "we recognize that you need our protection, advocacy, and reassurance now more than ever."