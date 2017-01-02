Seattle indie film gets distribution to millions of homes

Dead West is an indie film that is getting wide distribution.

SEATTLE - A local independent film is getting picked up by a major film distributor which means it will soon be in millions of homes across the country.

Dead West is a psychological thriller about a serial killer who travels the country looking for love. It was shot across Washington in 2014 and 2015 and used dozens of actors and crew members. It recently got picked up by RJL Entertainment which will distribute it to millions of homes across the country, which is a difficult feat considering thousands of films are made each year.

Watch the Dead West trailer

"It's a very small independent film," says Jeff Ferrell, writer, producer and director of Dead West. "It's a total indie film made here in Seattle and I'm very proud of that fact that it's getting a wide release."

Ferrell hopes it will turn people on to the Seattle film scene, especially since there aren't a lot of big productions that come to the area. Other cities like Vancouver offer better tax incentives so that is where a lot of people have to go to find work.

"I see the community growing a lot and changing lot in a positive direction," says Semih Tareen , Dead West's composer. He and Ferrell have now worked on three projects together around Seattle. Tareen says having better incentives in Washington would encourage more film work in the Pacific Northwest. In the meantime, the local indie community will benefit from getting a wide release boost. "The fact that we're getting wide distribution will hopefully bring us enough income that we can keep going," says Ferrell. "The whole idea is to be able to keep making more films." Pre-order Dead West on Amazon Dead West will be available on DVD and on demand February 7. It should be in all the main outlets, like Redbox and Netflix. Right now you can also pre-order the film on Amazon.

