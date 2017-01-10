Local groups prepare to march on January 21 in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in D.C. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE -- A group of Seattle-area women is getting ready for a big event scheduled one day after Trump officially takes office.



On Monday night, the group made signs for the Women's March on Seattle. It will be a silent march in solidarity with a much bigger march - the Women's March on Washington - in the nation's capitol on Saturday, January 21.

"We cannot sit in the silos any longer. We cannot sit in our homes. We have to step out into the world and expand our lives and care about everyone around us, no matter who they are," said Charmaine Slye, Mistress of Ceremonies for the Seattle march.

Marches in Washington state are also planned on Whidbey Island, in Olympia, Bellingham, and Spokane.

