Harvests of local fruits, veggies delayed due to unusually wet winter

0305farmers_market (Photo: KING)

Shoppers heading to their local farmer’s market in search of fresh summer fruits and veggies may have to wait a little longer.

Farmers in Washington have been forced to delay their spring harvest this year due to an unusually wet and cold winter, according to data from the USDA.

Early summer seasons, over the last few years, made summertime favorites available earlier than expected, explains Nina Gruber, outreach and development coordinator for Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets.

Gruber said after almost a month delay, strawberries and asparagus will show up this week at their markets. Green beans and snap peas started arriving two weeks ago.

Lettuce and other greens have still not shown up. Gruber said the farmers are waiting for these vegetables to grow to optimal levels before they begin their harvest.

