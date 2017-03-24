The University of Washington women’s basketball team is getting ready to take the court Friday in Oklahoma City for the Sweet Sixteen against number two ranked Mississippi State.

Among the many great athletes on the UW women’s team are several women from Western Washington. Kelli Kingma is from Mill Creek, MacKenzie Wieburg is from Sammamish, Katie Collier is from Covington, and Deja Strother is from Kenmore.

Katie Collier went to Seattle Prep and her friends and family will be watching on Friday when the women take the court. Collier has overcome so much in the last few years, she’s a cancer survivor and she also tore her ACL, but she has bounced back strong playing in a Final Four and now her second straight Sweet Sixteen.

“She’s a great girl, comes from a great family that has been so involved here for so many years with her brothers and sisters. It’s super exciting to see success for our program, our state, and our town,” Seattle Christian’s Shaun De Yager said.

De Yager said he watched her grow up in Elementary School and he knew early on Collier was something special.

“She was heads and tails, not only size wise, but she was heads and tails better than anyone I’d ever seen at that age level and you knew something special was going to happen, I didn’t know it was going to be at the University of Washington, which has been awesome to see, but you could see some talent there for sure,” De Yager said.

He says all of Seattle Christian will be watching as Collier takes the floor on Friday. De Yager said he is also very proud of what the team has done for girls basketball.

“I think that just sparks excitement that we’re having success, you know with Kelsey (Plum) and her records that she’s setting, just bringing tons of people together. And I think girls basketball in our area, in general, is increasing you can tell by the number of AAU teams getting started and the number of girls getting excited to play,” De Yager said.

