Local artist uses Airbnb to fund her dream

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Surveillance video of wind at Monroe RV center
-
Livestream 4
-
Seattle opening tiny house village for homeless
-
Demolition unearths gargoyles, historic Seattle Center building
-
ODFW: Don't rescue baby wildlife
-
AlmostLiveForWeb
-
From the archive: 'Almost Live!" April Fools' Day prank
-
Documenting change in CD
-
Video catches ocean polluters
-
Drunk driver sentenced to 50 years
More Stories
-
Abandoned infant found in LakewoodApr. 3, 2017, 8:32 a.m.
-
Documenting life in the midst of change in Seattle's…Apr. 2, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
1940s Gonzaga player excited for national title gameApr. 3, 2017, 7:20 a.m.