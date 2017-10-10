KING
Local 5-year-old boy conquers cancer

Jennifer King, KING 3:43 PM. PDT October 10, 2017

Rylie Turner has been a lot through a lot in his five years. The dreaded cancer diagnosis came when he was just 4-years-old. 

Rylie had a kidney removed and started chemotherapy at Madigan Army Medical Center while his family is stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord. 

The family's fighting spirit scored a major win on October 10th: Rylie's last day of chemo! 

Grandpa Dan shared the good news: "Rylie has been a trooper and has finally kicked cancer's butt!" He posted this sweet photo of Rylie beaming with his victory sign: 

