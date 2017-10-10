Local 5-year-old boy conquers cancer

Rylie Turner kicked cancer's butt!

Rylie Turner has been a lot through a lot in his five years. The dreaded cancer diagnosis came when he was just 4-years-old.

Rylie had a kidney removed and started chemotherapy at Madigan Army Medical Center while his family is stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord.

The family's fighting spirit scored a major win on October 10th: Rylie's last day of chemo!

Grandpa Dan shared the good news: "Rylie has been a trooper and has finally kicked cancer's butt!" He posted this sweet photo of Rylie beaming with his victory sign:

