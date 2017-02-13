LIVE UPDATES: Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway

Water from the Oroville Dam Auxiliary Spillway continues to flow into the diversion pool of the Feather River and carry debris into the river just downstream from the damaged main spillway. The volume of water poses no flood threat downstream and should remain within the capacity of the Feather River and other channels to handle. Oroville Dam in Butte County itself remains safe with no imminent threat to the public. Photo taken February 12, 2017. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain)

At least 188,000 people living downstream of California's Oroville Dam were ordered to evacuate late Sunday as officials said an emergency spillway was dangerously eroding and a failure could cause uncontrolled floodwaters to pour out of the lake.

Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam in Northern California on Saturday for the first time in its nearly 50-year history after heavy rainfall.

