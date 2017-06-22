LIVE: Crowd gathers at Westlake for Charleena Lyles

A crowd has gathered at Seattle's Westlake Park to remember Charleena Lyles, who died last weekend in an officer-involved shooting.

According to organizers, the event is a "March for Justice" centered around black women.

Authorities say Lyles, 30, who was black, confronted two police officers with two kitchen knives when they responded to a burglary call at her apartment on Sunday.

Officers opened fire, killing Lyles.

Family members say they want to know why police didn't use a non-lethal option.

