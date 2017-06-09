Limited access to Big Four Ice Caves this weekend

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Inching closer to the anniversary of the fatal collapse that left one dead and five injured in 2015, the Big Four Ice Caves will have limited and/or restricted access Saturday as authorities practice a multi-agency, incident response exercise.

From late afternoon Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday, access to the east and west parking lots will be limited and/or restricted to the public.

The purpose of the exercise is to practice coordination for multi-agency responses to injuries and possible fatalities at the Big Four Ice Caves.

The exercise seems to come as a response to multiple incidents at the Ice Caves where people have been injured or killed. The most major event occurred in 2015, when one hiker was killed and five others were injured after a massive collapse at the caves. The caves were subsequently closed until April 2016.

KING previously reported that as of April 2016, three people have been killed at the caves.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit and the U.S. Forest Service will be conducting the exercise along with five Snohomish County Fire agencies, the Snohomish County Fire Technical Rescue Team, Airlift Northwest, and SNOPAC.

