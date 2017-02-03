Light snow greets Western Washington Friday morning

SEATTLE -- Part of Western Washington woke up to a little bit of snow and freezing rain, prompting a handful of school districts to close or get off to late starts. See latest school closings
Seattle neighborhoods saw a light dusting of snow, but some areas of Puget Sound saw more.
KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott says the snow and freezing rain will turn to just rain later in the morning and no significant accumulation is expected. Rain will continue into the afternoon.
Another round of snow may come Monday night into Tuesday. Latest forecast
