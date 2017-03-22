LIDAR mapping after Oso
Three years ago today the nation's worst landslide happened without warning. In the wake of the Oso landslide, the state Department of Natural Resources began pushing to map the state with a technology known as "LIDAR," looking for other landslide hazards
KING 7:38 PM. PDT March 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Tragedy in London
-
Historic West Seattle home to be moved by barge
-
Emergency community meeting to confront Central District crime
-
How the Oso landslide made Lidar research more important
-
Target set to revamp stores
-
Oso landslide: 3 years later
-
Commissioners face public outcry over remarks
-
Homeless camps: What's trash? What's not?
-
5th member of Florida family died after Alachua County crash
More Stories
-
London terror attacker kills 5, injures at least 40,…Mar 22, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
Budget rejects hefty pay raises for ferry workersMar 21, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
-
Oso landslide survivor: ‘It's just as fresh as the…Mar 22, 2017, 4:49 p.m.