Leiweke's group preparing to respond to KeyArena RFP

KeyArena at Seattle Center (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE -- "We're probably more excited than we were a month ago."

That's what Tim Leiweke had to say Thursday, a day after the City of Seattle issued a request for proposals for venerable KeyArena.

Leiweke, the head of the Oak View Group, is well known in sports business circles, from his time at AEG and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment in Toronto. The fact that his wife is from Seattle and his brother Tod once ran the Seahawks and Vulcan Sports, only adds to his credentials.

"There was nothing unexpected in the RFP," Leiweke said.

He said his company is "preparing to respond" to the request. They are working with the Icon Venue Group, which most recently helped with the design and construction of Sacramento and Las Vegas' new arenas, and architectural giant Populous, which helped designs arenas all over the globe, including London, Orlando, Las Vegas and Quebec.

Leiweke said both companies have made site visits to Seattle and while "it will take a little bit of creativity," they liked what they saw, and his company was meeting Thursday about the project. He said they are "very active, very involved and very focused" on KeyArena.

The Southern California-based Leiweke, who hired former UW and Seahawks Executive Lance Lopes to handle local relations, said his effort would be to make the project NBA and NHL capable, but that "anyone who is guaranteeing an NBA or NHL team is not talking to the commissioners." When asked if he's talked to partners about acting as a tenant in a new building, he said the RFP will show how "(We) will make this successful."

Both OVG and Leiweke's former company, AEG, are expected to make bids. The process is underway, despite the city's still active deal with investor Chris Hansen on a new SoDo arena. That expires, according to the city, in December 2017.

"Chris is right. Seattle deserves a state-of-the-art arena," said Leiweke, who noted that he still talks with Hansen and his partner Wally Walker on a regular basis.

He said the request for private financing will likely not be an issue and as far as transportation concerns, "there has to be a solution in conjunction with the city. The private sector can't control transportation," he said, adding, "(We) have to deal with it in conjunction with the city, and let them take the lead with solutions."

The City is asking for proposals to renovate KeyArena in it's existing footprint first, and asking applicants to also suggest what can be done if the structure is torn down. Proposals are due April 12th.

