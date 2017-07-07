Leaders from around the world attend a G20 Summit reception

World leaders are attending a G20 Summit reception in Hamburg. Meantime, German Chancellor Angela Merkel says most Group of 20 nations at the Hamburg summit have backed the Paris accord against climate change.



Merkel said Friday that "it will be very interesting to see how we formulate the communique tomorrow and make clear that, of course, there are different opinions in this area because the United States of America regrettably ... wants to withdraw from the Paris accord."



Trump announced last month that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris accord, putting it at odds with most other governments.



The G-20 summit ends on Saturday.

