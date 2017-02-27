Late snow suprises school districts

Surprise snowfall Monday morning threw off parents and students who were left waiting for late school buses. (Photo: KING)

SNOHOMISH, Wash. – The surprise snowfall put out parents, students, and school districts Monday morning.

Parent Nakena Egeler says she waited at her kid’s bus stop for several minutes Monday morning, wondering whether school was a go.

"It was snowing hard," she said, as she stood with her kids without a single notice from Snohomish School District.

Egeler says the bus was at least 15 minutes late, and her kids didn't get to school on time either.

That's because of the timing of the system, which came long after most districts already made the call on the school day.

Kristen Foley, a spokesperson for the Snohomish School District says the forecast called for snow later on in the morning, with a likely chance it would immediately turn to rain. That obviously didn't happen. But she says buses were already on the road.

The process for determining routes for the district’s 290 buses started at 3 a.m., according to Foley. Bus department managers will survey the entire service area, and make a recommendation to the superintendent by 4:45 a.m. The first bus is on the road by 5:45am.

"It caught everyone off guard," said Foley.

Egeler says she understands the odd timing, but just hopes the district learns from the experience, and perhaps puts buses on snow routes earlier to avoid mass confusion.

The Seattle School District, the state's largest district, also acknowledged the timing made for a rough start to the school week.

"Decisions on late arrival are made district-wide by 5 a.m. in order to ensure adequate communications about changes to both drivers and families. When there are localized situations that impact transportation, bus drivers follow the guidance of SDOT and emergency responders to ensure the safety of students," said Seattle School District spokesperson Luke Duecy. "This morning was a unique situation where the snow was predicted to be short term, isolated with minimal impacts to the commute. The district monitored the weather and snow levels throughout the night and morning. Additional resources were sent to schools to support the safe arrival of students."

Northshore School District also acknowledged that road conditions worsened after bus routes began running Monday morning. The district continued normal routes to reduce confusion and make sure students weren’t stranded at bus stops, according to Michelle Reid, Northshore superintendent.

“We had been watching the weather since last night; weather models and meteorologists continued to call for rain at our elevation levels even as our buses began transporting students,” Reid wrote in a letter to families. “These decisions are always difficult and complex, but particularly so when unexpected weather begins after transportation is underway.”

Northshore planned to run afternoon bus routes on regular schedule.

