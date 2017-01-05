Late school bus raises questions

School bus. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - At Thurgood Marshall Elementary, parents want to know what went wrong on Route 659 Wednesday.



The bus was late, but parents say they didn’t receive a call or any information.



“I started to get a little worried toward the end, like was there an accident, what happened?” asked parent Smitha Pillai.



Baird Johnson was waiting at the bus stop at 4:30 p.m., and he kept waiting. His son’s bus was about an hour late, and when he did spot the bus, the driver kept going.



“I ran across and tried to flag him down. I had to run three blocks up the hill until he reached the next stop,” said Johnson.



Shine Sun was concerned about his daughter and says he called the transportation office with questions.



He says he asked when the bus was expected to get to the stop and was told “no idea… Where is the bus? Don't know… Has there been an accident? I don't think so… So there were really no answers that she could give me.”



Brendan Johnson, a second-grade student, was onboard and says a substitute driver was behind the wheel, asking the kids for directions.



“We were pretty scared, and some kids started crying,” said Johnson.

Seattle Public Schools contracts with First Student for transportation.



A spokesperson for the transportation provider says, “he thinks there is a retraining opportunity for us to reinforce the proper procedures and protocols when it comes to communicating with parents."



The First Student spokesperson adds that it was an unfamiliar route for the fill-in driver, and he also left the school late on Wednesday.



It’s First Student’s responsibility to notify the school district if buses are running late. It appears that did not happen. The company is still looking into it.

“I think the lack of information for parents is the most troubling and most stressful thing,” said Shine.



Luke Duecy with Seattle Public Schools says, “we are aware of the situation, and we are investigating. The safety and security of our students is a top priority.”

