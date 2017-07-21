Late Night with Seth Meyers features KING 5 in hilarious segment

If you're reading this on the KING 5 app, click here.

Ready for a laugh?

Meyers, who loves watching closing credits, must enjoy watching KING 5 too because he poked fun at the meteorology team.

"When I watch a TV show, I like to watch all the way to the end because I love to watch the closing credits," Meyers said. "I like to know who worked on the production and it turns out some shows have some surprising credits you may not have noticed."

That's when KING 5 Mornings was featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a funny segment called 'Hidden Credits.'

In the credits, the team is listed as:

Storm Waters

Thunder Williams

Old Lightning Hopkins

Harvey "Hurricane" Goldberg

Eddie Blizzard

Hale Storm

Earthquake

Drizzle for Rizzle

Jeff Volcano

Other shows included in the segment are Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives; Alaskan Bush People; The O'Reilly Factor; American Ninja Warrior; Handmaid's Tale; and The Great British Bake Off.

© 2017 KING-TV