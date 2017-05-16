Last part of ex-USS Constellation dismantled in South Texas

Tugs tow the ex-USS Constellation (CV 64) through Port Orchard Bay, near Port Orchard, Wash. (U.S. Navy) (Photo: U.S. Navy)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A South Texas company has finished dismantling one former U.S. aircraft carrier and is about to take delivery of another at the Port of Brownsville.



The Brownsville Herald reported Monday that International Shipbreaking Ltd . has lifted the last piece from the decommissioned USS Constellation. The 6-ton propeller shaft strut came out of the water May 10 in the scrap and recycle process.



The Constellation arrived in Brownsville in 2015 from Port Orchard, Washington.



The decommissioned USS Independence left Bremerton, Washington, on March 11 under tow for the 16,000-mile trip around the tip of South America to Texas. International Shipbreaking Vice President Robert Berry says the Independence should arrive in Brownsville by early June.



Berry says the company is planning a ceremony at Isla Blanca Park for veterans who served on the Independence.



