Last-minute Lunar New Year preps underway

SEATTLE - Thousands are expected to come to Seattle’s Chinatown-International District this weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Saturday is the beginning of the Year of the (Fire) Rooster.

Festivities in Seattle happen Saturday at Wing Luke Museum and Sunday at Hing Hay Park.

“We have some Hawaiian dancers. We have Bollywood dancers,” said Monisha Singh of Sunday’s festivities. Singh is one of the organizers for the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement.

One of the performers Sunday is David Leong.

“For us, it’s all about maintaining and carrying that legacy and making people happy,” said Leong. He said his uncle started kung fu and lion dancing in 1961.

“I remember in his kung fu class as a young child it was the hardest thing I’d ever done in my life,” he said, because he believe when lion dancing is done correctly, it takes years to master.

Tacoma festivities are Sunday.

Copyright 2016 KING