KING
Close

Las Vegas firefighers press conference

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 10:35 AM. PDT October 03, 2017

Las Vegas firefighters hold a news conference to discuss their response to Sunday's shooting that killed 59 people and left over 500 injured.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories