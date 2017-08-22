Large brush fire threatens homes near Rochester

A large brush fire is burning near homes in Rochester.

Evacuations were lifted as the Scatter Creek fire burned 200 acres near Rochester on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents should not return to their homes until they receive an all clear from authorities.

About 100 homes were under a level 3 evacuation, which means leave now, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Farm animals were also evacuated.

Homes within a three-mile stretch in Grand Mound were under evacuation. Those included residences southeast from Sargent Road Southwest and Wakly Lane Southwest to Nutmeg Street Southwest.

Crews are managing the situation as one fire, although it started on the west side of Interstate 5 and then jumped to the east side. Seven engines, three helicopters, and an air tanker were ordered.

The fire threatened many structures, including Jags Top Soil, which was severely damaged.

No injuries were reported.

A reunification site has been set up at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 18501 Paulson Street Southwest, Rochester.

For information and questions about evacuations, contact the Emergency Coordination Center at 360-867-2800.

