Large brush fire burning near Rochester homes

A large brush fire is burning near homes in Rochester.

The Scatter Creek fire burned 200 acres near Rochester on Tuesday afternoon.

An unknown number of homes have been evacuated, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Farm animals are also being evacuated.

Homes within a three-mile stretch in Grand Mound are under evacuation. These include residences southeast from Sargent Road Southwest and Wakly Lane Southwest to Nutmeg Street Southwest.

Crews are managing the situation as one fire, although it started on the west side of Interstate 5 and then jumped to the east side.

It's not known if any structures or homes have burned.

The right lane of northbound I-5 is closed at US 12 in Grand Mound. However, traffic is slow in both directions.

Grand Mound: Right lane of NB I-5 remains closed. Slowdowns in both dirs. Help 1st responders do their work: Keep eyes on road. pic.twitter.com/gtgDxOcFdC — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) August 22, 2017

Seven engines, three helicopters, and an air tanker were ordered.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

For information and questions about evacuations, contact the Emergency Coordination Center at 360-867-2800.

