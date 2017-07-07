Langley arson suspect appears in court Friday

Blake Fountain, the man suspected of setting a fire intentionally in Langley, had his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

The State is asking the judge to charge Fountain with arson in the 1st degree.

Blake Fountain court appearance. State asking to charge him w/arson in 1st degree for Langley fire. pic.twitter.com/cVw2pTcrdY — Jenna Hanchard (@JennaHanchardK5) July 7, 2017

The judge set bail at $150,000. Additionally, he required Fountain to undergo an immediate mental health evaluation.

On Thursday, Island County Sheriff's Department said a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged others was intentionally set.

Sheriff Mark Brown said they arrested 48-year-old Fountain on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire in the 5700 block of Capt Vancouver Drive.

Records show the primary house targeted belongs to an associate priest at Grace by the Sea, an Anglican church on Whidbey.

A church bulletin reveals the suspect was a parishioner at the same church. The suspect doesn't have a criminal history, but Brown said law enforcement had contact with the suspect before.

Detectives say there is "distinct evidence" at the scene that indicates the fire was intentionally set.

No serious injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire started shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The house where the fire started was just being re-roofed.

A family of four, which includes children ages 4 and 9, were in the house next door when it caught on fire. The homeowner said he awoke to the sound of his daughter screaming. The family managed to get out safely, but their house appears to be a total loss.

Deputies found Fountain near the scene, but Brown wouldn't say what he was doing at the time. According to reports, gas cans were found nearby.

"There was some evidence that was collected, specific to gas canisters, I do not know, but we have evidence to believe that this was an arson," said Brown. "We also believe we have the person in custody responsible."

